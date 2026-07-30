Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,619 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,704 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $220,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $569.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $518.55 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEXX Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEXX Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While IDEXX Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here