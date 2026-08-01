Royal Bank of Canada Sells 67,308 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 67,308 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.53% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $94,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $364.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.4%

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $341.04 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.83 and a 1-year high of $386.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 16.98%.The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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