Royal Bank of Canada Sells 85,756 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 85,756 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.82% of OneMain worth $50,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $66.00 price objective on OneMain in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,500. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,128. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,348 shares of company stock worth $584,576 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of OMF opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 13.92%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.25%.

Key Stories Impacting OneMain

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings in Line, Stock Gains as NII Rises Y/Y

OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Truist Financial and Citizens JMP price-target updates

Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks

Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses.

Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.10 from $7.39 and cut its Q4 2026 forecast to $2.00 from $2.11. It also reduced its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.82 from $1.84, although it modestly raised its Q3 and Q4 2027 forecasts. The revisions may be pressuring sentiment because they point to near-term earnings moderation.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

See Also

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