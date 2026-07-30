Royal Bank of Canada Sells 91,043 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,511 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 91,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of Travelers Companies worth $260,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 8,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $389.03 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $327.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.26 and a 1-year high of $398.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.09, for a total transaction of $2,196,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,519,811.25. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total value of $2,768,211.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,638,758. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,329 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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