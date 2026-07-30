Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,715 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,703 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI governance products strengthen Snowflake’s enterprise positioning. Snowflake launched the Cortex AI Gateway and related security innovations to provide centralized monitoring, activity controls, cost management and secure interoperability for AI agents. These tools address major barriers to corporate AI adoption and could increase platform usage as customers scale agentic-AI deployments. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer to track activity, control costs

Snowflake launched the Cortex AI Gateway and related security innovations to provide centralized monitoring, activity controls, cost management and secure interoperability for AI agents. These tools address major barriers to corporate AI adoption and could increase platform usage as customers scale agentic-AI deployments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see significant additional upside. Wells Fargo reportedly reiterated a bullish view, citing an opportunity for the software stock to gain as much as 85% after its earlier decline. Snowflake’s enterprise-AI expansion, security features and product-revenue guidance calling for approximately 30% growth are supporting the optimistic outlook. Wells Fargo says this software stock can surge 85%

Wells Fargo reportedly reiterated a bullish view, citing an opportunity for the software stock to gain as much as 85% after its earlier decline. Snowflake’s enterprise-AI expansion, security features and product-revenue guidance calling for approximately 30% growth are supporting the optimistic outlook. Positive Sentiment: Partnership activity reinforces the AI-security narrative. 1Password joined Snowflake to address trusted agent interoperability, potentially improving the credibility and adoption of Snowflake’s security and governance offering. 1Password joins Snowflake to tackle AI security

1Password joined Snowflake to address trusted agent interoperability, potentially improving the credibility and adoption of Snowflake’s security and governance offering. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum has improved. A reported golden-cross setup and a cup-with-handle pattern suggest stronger chart momentum, with technical traders watching a potential breakout near the pattern’s entry level. Snowflake flashes golden cross after sell-off

A reported golden-cross setup and a cup-with-handle pattern suggest stronger chart momentum, with technical traders watching a potential breakout near the pattern’s entry level. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling may concern investors. Director Frank Slootman sold roughly $79.5 million of shares on July 20 and another $2.8 million on July 21, while director Benoit Dageville sold approximately $18.4 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but they can still weigh on sentiment.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $293.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $87,502.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,290,856.60. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 397,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,875,594.24. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,102,015 shares of company stock valued at $504,063,952. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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