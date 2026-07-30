Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 275.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 198,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 63,019 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pfizer by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 535,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,402 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 49,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Down 0.4%

PFE stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for the 2026–2027 season. The approval supports continued seasonal vaccine revenue, although demand remains difficult to forecast. BioNTech and Pfizer Secure EU Approval for XFG-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine for 2026-2027 Season

The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for the 2026–2027 season. The approval supports continued seasonal vaccine revenue, although demand remains difficult to forecast. Positive Sentiment: Québec selected Pfizer’s PREVNAR 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program. The decision could expand vaccine adoption and provide recurring sales support in the Canadian market. Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 Selected for Québec's Publicly Funded Pediatric Pneumococcal Immunization Program

Québec selected Pfizer’s PREVNAR 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program. The decision could expand vaccine adoption and provide recurring sales support in the Canadian market. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2027 Pfizer earnings estimate to $2.86 per share from $2.84. The increase, though modest, signals slightly improved confidence in the company’s future earnings trajectory. Pfizer FY2027 Earnings Estimate Update

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2027 Pfizer earnings estimate to $2.86 per share from $2.84. The increase, though modest, signals slightly improved confidence in the company’s future earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating formulation and dosing for ibuzatrelvir, an oral antiviral candidate. The update advances development but offers no evidence yet of efficacy or commercial approval. Pfizer Fine Tunes Ibuzatrelvir Tablet in Completed Phase 1 Study

Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating formulation and dosing for ibuzatrelvir, an oral antiviral candidate. The update advances development but offers no evidence yet of efficacy or commercial approval. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Pfizer to potentially beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by key products and cost or operational improvements. Investors are focused on whether management maintains its full-year 2026 earnings guidance of $2.80–$3.00 per share and addresses COVID-related revenue declines. Pfizer Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Pfizer to potentially beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by key products and cost or operational improvements. Investors are focused on whether management maintains its full-year 2026 earnings guidance of $2.80–$3.00 per share and addresses COVID-related revenue declines. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious ahead of the earnings release because Pfizer must offset declining COVID-related sales and demonstrate progress in cancer, obesity and other growth areas. Uncertainty around guidance and the pace of its business reset may be limiting buying interest.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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