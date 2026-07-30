Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,225 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 73,207 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 291,741 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,593 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 156,764 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,683 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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