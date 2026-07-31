Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 14,188 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,848 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 395,760 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 193,280 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 63,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $93.50 to $95.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share from $0.45, an 11.1% increase. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $2.00 per share and a yield of approximately 2.4%, potentially improving the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors. The ex-dividend date is August 7, with payment scheduled for September 1. Wells Fargo dividend announcement

Wells Fargo raised its quarterly dividend to from $0.45, an 11.1% increase. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $2.00 per share and a yield of approximately 2.4%, potentially improving the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors. The ex-dividend date is August 7, with payment scheduled for September 1. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target for WFC from $93.50 to $95.50, indicating meaningful potential upside from recent trading levels. Although JPMorgan maintained a “neutral” rating, the higher target reflects improved valuation expectations. JPMorgan raises Wells Fargo price target

JPMorgan raised its price target for WFC from $93.50 to $95.50, indicating meaningful potential upside from recent trading levels. Although JPMorgan maintained a “neutral” rating, the higher target reflects improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results from major U.S. banks, driven by trading, lending, and investment-banking activity, are supporting sentiment across financial stocks and may reinforce expectations for solid operating trends at Wells Fargo. Big banks deliver strong second-quarter results

Strong second-quarter results from major U.S. banks, driven by trading, lending, and investment-banking activity, are supporting sentiment across financial stocks and may reinforce expectations for solid operating trends at Wells Fargo. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo analysts remain active in the market, including a Buy reiteration on Waystar after strong results and a guidance increase. This highlights the firm’s research visibility but has no direct earnings impact on WFC. Wells Fargo analyst reiterates Waystar Buy rating

Wells Fargo analysts remain active in the market, including a Buy reiteration on Waystar after strong results and a guidance increase. This highlights the firm’s research visibility but has no direct earnings impact on WFC. Negative Sentiment: WFC recently underperformed its banking peers and has lagged the broader market over the past year, signaling that investors remain cautious despite the dividend increase and higher price target. Wells Fargo underperforms competitors

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $85.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

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