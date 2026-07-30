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Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 917 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Fund Management reduced its ASML stake by 30.5%, selling 917 shares and retaining 2,087 shares valued at approximately $2.76 million. Other institutional investors made mixed moves, while institutional ownership stands at 26.07%.
  • ASML reported quarterly EPS of $8.65 on $10.64 billion in revenue and declared a quarterly dividend of $2.1507, equivalent to a 0.6% annualized yield.
  • Shares opened at $1,550.69, with valuation and China-related competition weighing on sentiment despite strong AI-driven demand and ASML’s EUV leadership. Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $1,970.33.
  • Interested in ASML? Here are five stocks we like better.

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.0%

ASML opened at $1,550.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,761.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,534.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America described the selloff as an overreaction, arguing that China’s emerging immersion DUV equipment poses limited near-term financial risk. ASML retains a monopoly in the more advanced EUV market, which is essential for leading-edge AI and smartphone chips. Bank of America sees ASML as resilient amid China concerns
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight strong structural demand for ASML’s systems as chipmakers expand AI, advanced-logic and memory production. Its high-end lithography tools are viewed as critical infrastructure for the AI semiconductor boom. Explainer: The ASML printers key for the AI chip boom
  • Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts say ASML is testing major support after a substantial advance. Holding that zone could support a renewed bullish trend, while a breakdown would raise the risk of a deeper pullback. ASML price forecast and support analysis
  • Negative Sentiment: Reports that a Chinese state-backed company has begun mass production of immersion DUV lithography machines triggered concern that domestic alternatives could eventually reduce ASML’s sales in China, an important market for its less-advanced DUV systems. Export restrictions already threaten that business. China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV tools
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are adding to the pressure: ASML has gained 124.3% over the past year and trades at roughly 48 times earnings, leading investors to question whether AI-related demand and future growth are already reflected in the share price. Has ASML priced in too much AI demand?

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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