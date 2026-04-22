Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in Bank OZK $OZK

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of Bank OZK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $1,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $2,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 37.1% during the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.62 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Bank OZK's payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

More Bank OZK News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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