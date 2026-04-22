Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 80,396 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.15% of Maximus as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Maximus by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 966,139 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 720,943 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $65,873,000 after buying an additional 237,097 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 379,342 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $26,630,000 after buying an additional 203,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,397,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Down 0.8%

MMS opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.63. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.Maximus's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Maximus's payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Maximus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,732,619.85. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 40,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,027,597.94. The trade was a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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