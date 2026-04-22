Ruffer LLP Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,584 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10,106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,124 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $110,756,000 after acquiring an additional 370,219 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,452,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,286 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 238,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.Paycom Software's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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