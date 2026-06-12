Ruggiero Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ruggiero Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and kept a Buy rating, calling AMD a top CPU pick as it highlighted rising demand tied to agentic AI and server CPUs. This was one of the main catalysts behind the stock’s strength. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and kept a Buy rating, calling AMD a top CPU pick as it highlighted rising demand tied to agentic AI and server CPUs. This was one of the main catalysts behind the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said AMD is benefiting from a broader semiconductor rally, with investors rotating back into chip names after Bank of America’s $170 billion agentic AI opportunity call boosted sentiment across the sector. Article Title

Multiple reports said AMD is benefiting from a broader semiconductor rally, with investors rotating back into chip names after Bank of America’s $170 billion agentic AI opportunity call boosted sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and writers continued to argue that AMD’s AI and data-center growth story is still underappreciated, with several pieces pointing to stronger CPU/GPU demand, embedded/robotics opportunities, and upside to earnings estimates. Article Title

Analysts and writers continued to argue that AMD’s AI and data-center growth story is still underappreciated, with several pieces pointing to stronger CPU/GPU demand, embedded/robotics opportunities, and upside to earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: One report said an analyst lifted estimates for a crucial chip-market segment, helping AMD stock “crush it” on Thursday and reinforcing expectations for stronger demand ahead. Article Title

One report said an analyst lifted estimates for a crucial chip-market segment, helping AMD stock “crush it” on Thursday and reinforcing expectations for stronger demand ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisited AMD’s big six-month run and argued the stock is no longer cheap, suggesting investors are debating whether the AI growth outlook still justifies the premium valuation. Article Title

Several articles revisited AMD’s big six-month run and argued the stock is no longer cheap, suggesting investors are debating whether the AI growth outlook still justifies the premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flagged valuation risk and a “flashy red light” around AMD’s rapid rise, with bearish takes warning that the stock could be vulnerable if AI enthusiasm cools or earnings fail to keep pace. Article Title

Some coverage flagged valuation risk and a “flashy red light” around AMD’s rapid rise, with bearish takes warning that the stock could be vulnerable if AI enthusiasm cools or earnings fail to keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Retail investors were reportedly selling some AI winners, including AMD, to raise cash for the SpaceX IPO, adding near-term pressure to semiconductor names. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $488.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $380.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,032 shares of company stock worth $101,072,366. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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