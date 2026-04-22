Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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