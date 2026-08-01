Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,070 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Rush Street Interactive worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company's stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 377.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,473,798.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 374,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,673,663.56. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,870.72. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,708,993 shares of company stock valued at $69,135,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.22.

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More Rush Street Interactive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $393.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.75 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Rush Street Interactive's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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