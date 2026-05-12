Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,277 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of Rush Street Interactive worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company's stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,766,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 11,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $278,928.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,937,335.04. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $34,223,904.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,612,134 shares of company stock worth $86,203,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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