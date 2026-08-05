Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Stock Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,547 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,255 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,929,929 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,742 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,051,257 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,241,612,000 after acquiring an additional 312,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,304,889 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $527,341,000 after acquiring an additional 985,939 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,567,154 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $401,892,000 after purchasing an additional 117,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ryanair by 10.8% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,949,246 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $228,266,000 after purchasing an additional 385,444 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryanair

In other Ryanair news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $326,737.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,147.04. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $365,518.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,326.64. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997 in the last three months.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ryanair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Weiss Ratings raised Ryanair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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