Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 46,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4%

RHP stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.82 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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