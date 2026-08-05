Safehold Inc. $SAFE Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,170 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 107,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Safehold worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Safehold by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Safehold by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,429 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Safehold by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company's stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.75. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 35.59 and a current ratio of 34.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $114.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.78 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 27.70%. Analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Safehold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Safehold from a "market outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Safehold from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Safehold

About Safehold

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

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