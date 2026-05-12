SageGuard Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 140,756 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 140,756 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $26,251,000. NVIDIA makes up 4.2% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0%

NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $120.28 and a twelve month high of $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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