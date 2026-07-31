Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $180.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $269.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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