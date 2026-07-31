Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,266 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 373,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.17% of Sally Beauty worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,981,998 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,333.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 781,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,358 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 591,426 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 12,241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 449,468 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 445,826 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $543,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,754,441.50. The trade was a 23.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.1%

SBH stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.02. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $903.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBH

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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