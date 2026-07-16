Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 4,427 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $514.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $515.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.26. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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