Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,908 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company's stock.

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Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Genmab A/S from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.28.

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Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report).

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