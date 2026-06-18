Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Holdings Lessened by Anatole Investment Management Ltd

Anatole Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,489 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 369,001 shares during the quarter. Sandisk accounts for approximately 10.5% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Sandisk worth $63,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,366.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.01.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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