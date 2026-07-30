Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,778 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Sandisk worth $102,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts view the selloff as a potential buying opportunity. Sandisk’s outlook is supported by strong AI-driven storage demand, approximately $42 billion in contracts and a debt-free balance sheet. Analysts’ consensus target of about $2,218 implies substantial long-term upside from recent levels. Does Sandisk Stock’s Recent Sharp Sell-Off Offer a Buying Opportunity?

Some analysts view the selloff as a potential buying opportunity. Sandisk’s outlook is supported by strong AI-driven storage demand, approximately $42 billion in contracts and a debt-free balance sheet. Analysts’ consensus target of about $2,218 implies substantial long-term upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Expectations remain favorable ahead of Sandisk’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for August 5. Recent analyst commentary points to potentially strong earnings growth, while the company’s prior quarter significantly exceeded consensus expectations on both earnings and revenue. What SK Hynix and Seagate Earnings Mean for SanDisk

Expectations remain favorable ahead of Sandisk’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for August 5. Recent analyst commentary points to potentially strong earnings growth, while the company’s prior quarter significantly exceeded consensus expectations on both earnings and revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk’s collapse has made inverse exposure unusually popular: the SNDQ ETF, which benefits when the stock falls, has surged more than 175% in July. This highlights the intensity of the move but does not change Sandisk’s underlying fundamentals. SanDisk’s Plunge Has Produced One of July’s Hottest ETF Trades

Sandisk’s collapse has made inverse exposure unusually popular: the SNDQ ETF, which benefits when the stock falls, has surged more than 175% in July. This highlights the intensity of the move but does not change Sandisk’s underlying fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Memory stocks, including Sandisk, Micron and SK Hynix, are experiencing a sector-wide rout as investors question whether AI demand and valuations have become overheated. Sandisk has lost roughly half its value in July, increasing volatility and technical selling pressure. Memory Selloff Intensifies

Memory stocks, including Sandisk, Micron and SK Hynix, are experiencing a sector-wide rout as investors question whether AI demand and valuations have become overheated. Sandisk has lost roughly half its value in July, increasing volatility and technical selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also concerned about rising Chinese competition, including chipmaker CXMT’s planned IPO, and the possibility that increased supply could pressure future memory pricing and margins. Broader market risk aversion ahead of the Federal Reserve decision and a sharp oil-price spike added to selling in technology shares. Is the AI Chip Trade Actually Cracking?

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,015.89 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,739.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,109.53.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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