SAP SE $SAP Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,889 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in SAP were worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 147 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SAP by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Trading Up 1.7%

SAP stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $144.97 and a 12 month high of $299.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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