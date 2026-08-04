Sapient Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,793 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.36.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NEE stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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