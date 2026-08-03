Sapient Capital LLC Has $33.52 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,338 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock worth $13,951,570,000 after purchasing an additional 663,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, President Capital dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $361.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.87 and a 200-day moving average of $320.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $261.71 and a one year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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