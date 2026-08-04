Sapient Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Lam Research by 3,826.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after buying an additional 3,371,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.47.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list and its list of top momentum stocks for August 3. These ratings may attract additional buying interest by highlighting improving earnings and price momentum. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Lam Research was added to Zacks’ list and its list of top momentum stocks for August 3. These ratings may attract additional buying interest by highlighting improving earnings and price momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Lam Research’s record fiscal-year performance, including record June-quarter revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. The company’s latest results also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue growth of 30% year over year and stronger-than-expected earnings, reinforcing the semiconductor-equipment maker’s growth outlook. What a $10,000 Investment in Lam Research 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Recent coverage emphasized Lam Research’s record fiscal-year performance, including record June-quarter revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. The company’s latest results also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue growth of 30% year over year and stronger-than-expected earnings, reinforcing the semiconductor-equipment maker’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly bullish, with Needham reiterating its Buy rating and other analysts identifying LRCX among attractive technology stocks. This supports the view that demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains durable. Lam Research's Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham

Analyst coverage remains broadly bullish, with Needham reiterating its Buy rating and other analysts identifying LRCX among attractive technology stocks. This supports the view that demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains durable. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor-sector coverage noted that some air has come out of the chip-stock rally. Although the article focused on a bearish leveraged ETF rather than LRCX, it signals elevated volatility and the possibility of further rotations within semiconductor stocks. Semiconductor Outlook Bodes Well for This ETF

Semiconductor-sector coverage noted that some air has come out of the chip-stock rally. Although the article focused on a bearish leveraged ETF rather than LRCX, it signals elevated volatility and the possibility of further rotations within semiconductor stocks. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley Financial cut its Lam Research price target to $350, while a separate report cited trading weakness following an analyst downgrade. The actions could weigh on sentiment, particularly given LRCX’s elevated valuation despite its strong growth. B. Riley Cuts Lam Research Price Target

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5%

LRCX stock opened at $294.61 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $368.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.60 and a 200 day moving average of $277.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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