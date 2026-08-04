Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,895 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:APH opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.71 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 186,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $30,199,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 864,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,230,001.79. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here