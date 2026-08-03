Sapient Capital LLC Sells 57,623 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 57,623 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TJX opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.78 and a one year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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