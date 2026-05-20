Saranac Partners Ltd Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Saranac Partners Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.0% of Saranac Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 543,976 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $310,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,762 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,024 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $106,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $499.32 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $502.47 and its 200 day moving average is $530.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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