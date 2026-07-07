Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 3,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,122 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,225. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8%

MA stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.92 and a 200-day moving average of $518.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $474.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $654.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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