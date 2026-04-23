Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Schear Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,583 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,045,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $89,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here