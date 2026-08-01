Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,837 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 462,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.87% of Scholar Rock worth $109,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company's stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 169,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Katie Peng sold 5,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $293,430.48. Following the sale, the director owned 34,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,137.88. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $137,045.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,857.57. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $923,108 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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