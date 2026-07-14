Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 43,160 Shares of XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,839 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,160 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 2.99% of XPEL worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Langdon Equity Partners bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 985 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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XPEL Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.09. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.14%. XPEL's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered XPEL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPEL

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

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