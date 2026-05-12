Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Position Increased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total value of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,723 shares of company stock worth $53,301,684. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of STX stock opened at $834.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $492.12 and its 200-day moving average is $378.05. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $841.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $709.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here