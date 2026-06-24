Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,185 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $1,038.59 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $133.85 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $791.71 and a 200 day moving average of $516.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.79.

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Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

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