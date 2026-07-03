Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $362.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $326.17 and its 200 day moving average is $324.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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