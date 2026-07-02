Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $352.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GE stock opened at $374.53 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $243.34 and a 1 year high of $379.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $390.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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