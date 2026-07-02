Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,986,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer remains a possible beneficiary of growing investor interest in GLP-1 and obesity-treatment themes, with several recent pieces highlighting its weight-loss pipeline as a potentially underrated growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer remains a possible beneficiary of growing investor interest in GLP-1 and obesity-treatment themes, with several recent pieces highlighting its weight-loss pipeline as a potentially underrated growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Commentary suggesting Pfizer may be undervalued has kept the stock on some investors’ watchlists, especially given its low valuation relative to its pipeline and dividend yield. Article Title

Commentary suggesting Pfizer may be undervalued has kept the stock on some investors’ watchlists, especially given its low valuation relative to its pipeline and dividend yield. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $2.95 from $2.96, a small change that adds to the cautious tone but is unlikely to materially alter the investment thesis on its own.

Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $2.95 from $2.96, a small change that adds to the cautious tone but is unlikely to materially alter the investment thesis on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer’s real-world COVID-19 vaccine study is nearing a data reveal, which could matter for sentiment, but the market impact is still uncertain until results are disclosed. Article Title

Pfizer’s real-world COVID-19 vaccine study is nearing a data reveal, which could matter for sentiment, but the market impact is still uncertain until results are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to emphasize Pfizer’s fading pandemic-era revenue stream, with Comirnaty and Paxlovid declines weighing on the company’s growth profile and investor sentiment. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to emphasize Pfizer’s fading pandemic-era revenue stream, with Comirnaty and Paxlovid declines weighing on the company’s growth profile and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also noted the shares have been declining while the broader market improved, reinforcing the view that investors remain cautious on Pfizer near term. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Stock Down 0.9%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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