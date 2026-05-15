Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,590 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,590 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 130.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $1,016,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE BWA opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,325,436.84. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 108,216 shares of company stock worth $6,552,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting BorgWarner

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BorgWarner to $75 from $73 and reiterated an overweight view, signaling further upside potential for the auto parts maker. Benzinga article

JPMorgan raised its price target on BorgWarner to $75 from $73 and reiterated an overweight view, signaling further upside potential for the auto parts maker. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $1.24 topping estimates and revenue also coming in slightly above forecast, which supports the recent rally in the shares.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $1.24 topping estimates and revenue also coming in slightly above forecast, which supports the recent rally in the shares. Positive Sentiment: BorgWarner also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $5.00 to $5.20 and declared a quarterly dividend, both of which may reassure investors about earnings power and shareholder returns.

BorgWarner also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $5.00 to $5.20 and declared a quarterly dividend, both of which may reassure investors about earnings power and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Several other analysts remain constructive, with the consensus rating around Moderate Buy and an average price target near current trading levels, suggesting Wall Street remains broadly supportive but not uniformly bullish.

Several other analysts remain constructive, with the consensus rating around Moderate Buy and an average price target near current trading levels, suggesting Wall Street remains broadly supportive but not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling may create some caution: CEO Joseph F. Fadool, VP Stefan Demmerle, and VP Isabelle Mckenzie all reported share sales over the past few days, which can sometimes temper investor enthusiasm.

Recent insider selling may create some caution: CEO Joseph F. Fadool, VP Stefan Demmerle, and VP Isabelle Mckenzie all reported share sales over the past few days, which can sometimes temper investor enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen maintained only a Hold rating, highlighting that not all analysts see meaningful near-term upside despite the positive target revisions elsewhere. The Globe and Mail article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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