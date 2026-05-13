Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $182.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Dell to $300 from $260 and kept an Outperform rating, saying agentic AI workloads should keep driving durable demand for Dell’s servers and AI infrastructure. Mizuho Hikes Dell Price Target to $300 as Agentic AI Server Demand Powers the Bull Case

Mizuho raised its price target on Dell to $300 from $260 and kept an Outperform rating, saying agentic AI workloads should keep driving durable demand for Dell’s servers and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Recent headlines continue to frame Dell as a beneficiary of AI spending, including commentary that investor attention remains focused on Dell’s server demand tied to AI adoption and federal AI initiatives. Dell’s John Roese on Data Layer’s Role in Federal AI Adoption

Recent headlines continue to frame Dell as a beneficiary of AI spending, including commentary that investor attention remains focused on Dell’s server demand tied to AI adoption and federal AI initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also noted that Dell has been a strong AI winner this year, with a sharp multi-month rally reflecting enthusiasm for its role in AI infrastructure. Is It Too Late To Consider Dell (DELL) After AI-Fueled Share Price Surge?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

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