Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $893,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comfort Systems USA reported exceptional first-quarter 2026 results, with EPS of $10.51 versus $4.75 a year ago, and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected. The Zacks commentary highlights that margin expansion may be becoming a key driver of earnings growth, which supports the bullish case for FIX.

Comfort Systems USA reported exceptional first-quarter 2026 results, with EPS of $10.51 versus $4.75 a year ago, and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected. The Zacks commentary highlights that margin expansion may be becoming a key driver of earnings growth, which supports the bullish case for FIX. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling confidence in cash generation and adding to the stock’s shareholder-return story.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling confidence in cash generation and adding to the stock’s shareholder-return story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive, with recent price-target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating helping reinforce optimism around FIX’s longer-term fundamentals.

Analysts remain generally constructive, with recent price-target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating helping reinforce optimism around FIX’s longer-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Articles also continue to point to strong demand tied to data-center and AI infrastructure construction, which supports the growth narrative but is not a new company-specific catalyst.

Articles also continue to point to strong demand tied to data-center and AI infrastructure construction, which supports the growth narrative but is not a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at about $2,020.96 per share, following a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier. The insider selling may be viewed as a sign that executives are taking profits after FIX’s sharp advance.

CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at about $2,020.96 per share, following a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier. The insider selling may be viewed as a sign that executives are taking profits after FIX’s sharp advance. Negative Sentiment: CAO Julie Shaeff also sold 1,123 shares at about $2,000.37 per share, adding to the short-term overhang from insider transactions.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.8%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $2,033.39 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,574.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,248.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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