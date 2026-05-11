Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,066 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 20,984 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,619,229,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,104,694,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,504,546,000 after buying an additional 116,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Home Depot to $16.30 from $16.26, suggesting longer-term earnings expectations are still edging higher. Home Depot analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank slightly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Home Depot to $16.30 from $16.26, suggesting longer-term earnings expectations are still edging higher. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot was mentioned in an analyst-trending roundup, but the item does not provide a meaningful new catalyst by itself. Home Depot trending with analysts

Home Depot was mentioned in an analyst-trending roundup, but the item does not provide a meaningful new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: A story about a burrito business operating in a Home Depot parking lot is colorful but not directly material to Home Depot’s fundamentals or earnings outlook. Burrito spot in Home Depot parking lot

A story about a burrito business operating in a Home Depot parking lot is colorful but not directly material to Home Depot’s fundamentals or earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Gordon Haskett cut its price target on Home Depot to $330 from $395, which may have reinforced investor concern that the stock’s near-term upside is more limited than previously expected. Gordon Haskett price target cut

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day moving average is $357.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.40 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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