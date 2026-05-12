Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 16,349 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $208.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 140,628 shares of company stock worth $21,774,117 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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