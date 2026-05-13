Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,014 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $770,273,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,186,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,844,000 after purchasing an additional 175,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,970,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $241,357,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Realty Income Stock Up 0.3%

O stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.50.

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Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Realty Income (O) to $72 and kept a sector outperform rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares.

Scotiabank raised its price target on to $72 and kept a sector outperform rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income (O) from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the REIT.

Freedom Capital upgraded from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around the REIT. Positive Sentiment: Realty Income’s first-quarter operating results showed net income of $311.8 million, or $0.33 per share, while adjusted funds from operations per share rose 6.6%, supporting the company’s dividend-focused investment case. Article Title

Realty Income’s first-quarter operating results showed net income of $311.8 million, or $0.33 per share, while adjusted funds from operations per share rose 6.6%, supporting the company’s dividend-focused investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Several dividend-income articles referenced Realty Income as a popular monthly income stock, which may keep it on investors’ radar but does not appear to be a major new fundamental catalyst.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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