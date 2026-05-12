Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,236 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 41,199 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $966,877. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.8%

KMI opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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