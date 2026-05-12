Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,613 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,754 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $177.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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